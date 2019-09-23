Prosecutors: Drug dealer being investigated for attempted murder

Prosecutors say a drug dealer who is currently behind bars for alleged heroin trafficking is also being investigated for attempted murder.

According to court documents, Chris Silva had 2,500 bags of heroin, $22,000 in cash and a loaded .38-caliber handgun in his car when he was pulled over last week in Bellows Falls. He faces two charges.

"They are heroin possession with intent to sell and possessing a firearm during the course a felony," said Dana Nevins, the Windham County deputy state's attorney.

During Monday's arraignment, as a condition of release, prosecutors told the judge that Silva should not have any contact with Zachariah McAllister, the Westminster man who sparked a manhunt earlier this month in Vermont and New Hampshire.

"I can't talk about the specific connection right now as it involves an ongoing investigation," Nevins said.

But we do know that Silva is currently being investigated for attempted murder. We also know that McAllister was shot in the arm while he was on the run.

According to court documents, Silva and McAllister were well known to each other in the drug trade, but there was a recent beef between the two. Papers state that McAllister thought Silva was trying to rat him out. Documents also state that Silva fired a gun and "believed he hit someone" though it's not clear who.

Silva has not been charged with attempted murder, but Vermont state police confirm there is an ongoing investigation.

The prosecution told the court Silva is a flight risk.

"Combined with the amount of exposure if convicted on all the charges and the pending investigation, we think he is a significant flight risk," Nevins said.

Silva pleaded not guilty to the two charges that could land him behind bars for up to 35 years. The judge ordered Silva held on $5,000 cash bail.