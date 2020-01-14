Prosecutors: Shelburne woman stole upwards of $290K from employer

A Shelburne woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling from her employer.

Authorities say Rebecca Armell, 46, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington Monday to answer to the charge of credit card fraud. Officials say Armell, an employee at the Chimney Sweep in Shelburne for 20 years, misused the company's Lowe's credit card to obtain merchandise having a value in excess of $1,000.

Prosecutors say the actual losses may total upwards of $290,000. They say starting in 2016 she began writing fraudulent checks that she cashed and pocketed. They says she also misused a company credit card to buy things and pay for car repairs.

Armell faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when she is sentenced in May.

