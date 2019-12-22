Prosecutors may step away from Draper murder case

Prosecutors in Caledonia County are considering recusing themselves from the case of Allen Draper because of a potential conflict of interest.

Draper pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, assault and robbery, and giving false information to police in the 2018 death of Tim Persons in St. Johnsbury. But he's seeking to withdraw his guilty pleas, saying he lied to cover for others when he confessed to the crime.

The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office asked to delay a hearing on the case on Monday because of the potential conflict. The office said it's "determining the best way to go forward.”