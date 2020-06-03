Protester tumbles down police station steps during rally

Students rallied for Black Lives Matter in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday.

About 100 students, mostly from the St. Johnsbury Academy, kicked it off at the police station in town. They then headed up Main Street holding signs and chanting "Black Lives Matter." Many people driving by the march honked their cars in support.

It was a much different story later in the day. Video posted on social media shows a young woman tumble down the steps of the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

A group of young people moved to block a police officer from entering the building. An officer pulled one girl out of the doorway and she fell down the steps.

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page says the officer was trying to move protesters out of the way for the chief to get through and the woman fell down the stairs as she was moved out of the way.

The chief says no further action is expected to be taken in the incident.

Four protesters were arrested.