Protesters continue to call for an end to ICE

On Saturday, dozens gathered outside the Williston homeland security offices to speak out against ICE.

The crowd of over 200, consisting mostly of college students, demanded government officials close concentration camps, defund and abolish ICE, and support Migrant Justice.

The Peace & Justice Center and Women's March Vermont last organized a demonstration in July when school wasn't in session, so they encouraged more students to participate this time.

Organizers say the event focused on ICE but their overarching mission also protests the F-35s and environmental issues.

'We need to be looking at all these things in conjunction with one another, that if we're going to undo one of them, we're going to need to undo all of it. We're going to have to look at the root causes. We're going to have to look at racism and capitalism as a whole if we want to undo the militarism of the borders, the militarism of our own land here in Vermont, and all the other issues that people are concerned about," said Rachel Siegel, Executive Director of the Peace & Justice Center.

"A big part of what we're trying to do with Refugee Outreach Club is to get students involved because there is so much power in youth. We're the people who are growing up into this world, we're inheriting this world, and we have so much power to shape it into what we want it to be," said Director of Refugee Outreach Club at Middlebury College, Olivia Pintair.

Organizers say they've been protesting in Williston because it's home to a Vermont Technical College campus which contracted with ICE in the past and the ICE Data Center.

