Protesters, counterprotesters get into shouting match in St. Albans

Protests continue around the country as Americans react to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minnesota.

In many cases, the protests have been peaceful but that hasn't been the case everywhere. Some events have been marred by looting and violence between police and demonstrators.

Tuesday afternoon, people protested in St. Albans.

When it started at 3 p.m., more than 100 people were at Taylor Park. They spent the afternoon talking with each other about ways to combat systemic racism and police brutality. They also chanted the names of black people who have been killed by the police, including George Floyd, whose death last week ignited protests around the world.

The protest in St. Albans remained peaceful the entire time but there was a brief confrontation between protesters and a small group of counterprotesters across the street.

As protesters chanted "black lives matter," counterprotesters shouted "all lives matter" back at them. People who support the Black Lives Matter movement feel the all lives matter movement undermines them by failing to address the issues of systemic racism. So, the protesters started chanting louder to drown the counterprotesters out. The two groups shouted at each other from across the street.

Some people driving by also got caught up in the mix, screaming at protesters and counterprotesters from their windows and provoking them. Some people tried to cross the street to confront the other group but they ultimately stayed where they were and the confrontation did not escalate from there.

