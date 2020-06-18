Protesters gather at Burlington City Hall, Police Department

A protest at Burlington City Hall over the Mayor's plan to slash 10% of Burlington P.D. funding. Vermont Racial Justice Alliance is lead the demonstration calling for even deeper cuts. It happened after taking their message to Miro Weinberger's home earlier this evening.

Protesters started off protesting at Weinberger's house around 6 PM and then they marched the city hall.

The group broke up around 7:30 PM, and then returned to City Hall just before 11 PM.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said earlier in the day that he thinks the Vermont Racial Justice alliances request to reduce the police force by 30% is possible but not realistic in the moment.

"I think if we have some time with this and can figure out what do we want police not to do anymore, what do we want them to do differently," Weinberger said. "If we do the hard work of really transforming what this agency is responsible for then maybe."