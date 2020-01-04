Protesters rally in Burlington against U.S. airstrike

Over 100 people voiced their concerns in Burlington Saturday afternoon, over the rising conflict involving Iran.

Protesters gathered outside the Federal Building in Burlington to speak out against a U.S. airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

Those in Burlington believe the airstrike will only cause tensions to get worse, and put more American lives on the line.

"[President Trump] is putting more Americans at risk to be killed, specifically through sending more troops to fight his battle," said Kina Thorpe of the Peace and Justice Center.

They believe President's decision breaks the law.

"He didn't even get the approval that was needed to do this, the move that he did was illegal and it puts a log of people's lives in jeopardy," said Thorpe.

Some believe that President Trump's actions were justified.

"War with Iran is inevitable, it would have happened had he taken out Soleimani or not, they're just trying to remove American influence, and they have to be stopped because that's a traditional area," said Howard Bascal of Montreal.