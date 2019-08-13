Protesters say no free pass for ICE office jobs

We're following up on the arrest last month of 20 people for protesting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in Williston.

The group held a press conference Tuesday morning, continuing to spread their message against the detainment and deportation of undocumented workers and conditions at the southern border.

One of those arrested discussed their reasoning for protesting at an ICE office building.

"We cannot get caught up in this idea that these data processing jobs at the ICE facility are neutral, are somehow good jobs for the state. They are not. They are implicated in a system of violence and oppression," protester Scarlett Moore said.

Those at the press conference said they have not been formally charged by the state for the protest.