Protesters slow rush hour traffic demanding action on climate change

Protesters gathered at a busy on-ramp in South Burlington during rush hour Monday to demand action on climate change.

They started at the Exit 14 on-ramp at about 4 p.m. and then started making their way up to Burlington's Main Street.

The rally is part of strike week. It’s a worldwide effort to bring attention to climate change and what protesters say is an urgent need for systemic change. They say we have continued to increase our greenhouse gas emissions despite activists raising awareness of the dangers and imminent threats to our health and the environment in the last decade or so. They also accuse politicians of failing to pass sufficient bills on climate change.

Protesters say it is time to consider what tactics will be most effective in creating systemic change in a relevant time frame.

The protest is set to end around 6 p.m. Our Erin Brown is there and will have an update for you.