In unusual move, protesters take case to trial

Two protesters arrested last July took their case to trial. While the 11 others arrested during the same demonstration settled out of court, these two believe they committed no crimes. Our Dom Amato has the story.

"Well, I won't pay the fine or do community service," Mike McCleese said.

McCleese, 60, and Constance Lesold, 81, were among 13 people arrested in Williston last July. They were protesting the Trump administration's family separation policy.

"More than a disgrace, I see it as a crime," McCleese said.

While 11 other protestors settled for 25 hours of community service, McCleese and Lesold wanted to go to trial.

"If the little people don't speak out in this country and continue to speak out, what's the point of our having these constitutional rights?" asked Lesold.

The two wanted to use what is known as the necessity defense, which argues that someone can act illegally if it stops a greater crime from happening.

"We do have a tradition of supposedly free speech and I think that should certainly be in the courtroom more than anywhere else," Lesold said.

Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Kelton Olney says they are free to speak about why they were protesting to anyone, including the media, but says it was not relevant to the disorderly conduct charge they faced.

"What they were protesting wasn't something that was going to be admissible in the very limited confines of the courtroom," Olney said.

Olney says this type of case doesn't usually end up in court but McCleese and Lesold strongly believe in their fight.

"[It] is an abridgment of my First Amendment rights and also a denial of what is happening to children," McCleese said.

But a jury found them guilty of disorderly conduct for tying up traffic.

Lesold says she may appeal. If the $250 fine is not paid, it will likely end up in collection.