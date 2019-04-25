Protesters take to Plattsburgh streets over parking

Dozens of demonstrators took to the streets of Plattsburgh Thursday, to protest parking changes around Durkee Street.

People in Plattsburgh are hopping mad about parking. It's been a topic of controversy in the city since announced redevelopment plans three years ago.

The Durkee Street lot offers nearly 300 spaces for downtown residents and visitors. Protesters say they have been left out of redevelopment decisions and the community will lose out if those spots are developed into a multi-use apartment building.

"They need to listen, and they need to communicate and they need to be honest. It's as simple as that. The need to compromise. The need to be inclusive. This is our community. We live here, we work here, we are the people who make this community what it is," said Christina Nori, a protester.

City councilors say this process has been going on for years. They've conducted research and held several public forums. City Councilor Rachelle Armstrong says the city's website has also been kept up to date with the latest information.

The City Council wants to buy the Glens Falls National Bank location downtown and turn that into a city parking lot.

Councilors have unanimously voted on the development plan.

"We have a representational democracy and we had a representational group that had to take what they heard from the public but also they had to put it within the context of all the research that they knew about, all of the expertise they brought, as a result of being leaders in the community and they had to make a decision," Armstrong said.

The protesters have pledged to come and demonstrate before every City Council meeting until plans include more parking.