Protesters urge NH lawmakers not to punish pain

For the third year in a row, chronic pain patients gathered at the Statehouse in Concord, New Hampshire, to share their stories.

"About three years ago, suddenly I couldn't walk, I couldn't move," said Bobbi Blades of Concord, New Hampshire.

Blades' back problems make standing a difficult task. She used to be on opioids for her chronic pain. But now, it's a cocktail of nine different medications plus physical therapy, acupuncture and support groups.

"I am surviving but I would like to see that people who need opioids can get what they need just to make them functional," Blades said.

A small group of people in similar situations gathered in Concord for the annual "Don't Punish Pain" rally, as similar rallies took place all over the United States.

"People are being cut off cold turkey. They may have been on medication for 10 years, stable, doing well," said Amy Slater of Chester, New Hampshire.

Slater has Crohn's disease-- chronic inflammatory bowels. She helped organize the rally to educate lawmakers on the darker side of getting people off opioids.

"People are getting really sick," she said. "They are losing their livelihoods and there has also been a drastic increase in suicides."

According to doctors, part of the opioid crisis is fueled by overprescribing medications. And Slater acknowledges that patients can be part of the problem.

"Yes, there are those people who are abusing or diverting their medications, and there needs to be controls over that, absolutely," Slater said.

But she says there should not be a one-size-fits-all stance to weaning people off addictive drugs, something this chronic pain patient has experienced first-hand.

"I know people that come to the support group that I run in Concord and they have multiple conditions that are very extreme and very painful and the reason I'm here today is for them," Blades said.

Those who showed up Tuesday say they want to keep the conversation going and share what they say is the other side of the story to the opioid epidemic plaguing the country.