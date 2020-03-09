Psychologist explains how Daylight Savings Time impacts your body

You might be feeling a little extra tired Monday morning, that's because we lost an hour of sleep due to Daylight Savings Time.

If you haven't already, you'll want to flip your clocks forward, setting the stage for Spring's arrival.

But while another step towards warmer weather sounds like something to celebrate, psychologists say that shift can impact your body.

They say how your mind responds to the change depends on if you're more of an early bird or a night owl.

"So if you're more nocturnal, you're probably going to enjoy that extra hour of light in the evening because you probably weren't awake in the morning anyways to participate in it. However, if you are more of a morning person, you are going to miss that extra hour of light that we were getting in the morning," said Kelly Rohan, a psychological science professor at the University of Vermont.

If you are a morning person, Rohan suggests staying as active and social as possible this week to put the pep back in your step.

She projects people experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder will start to feel relief from symptoms by the beginning of next month.