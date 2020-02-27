Weather got you down? It may be Seasonal Affective Disorder

Winter storms, cloudy days, and cold weather can really bum some people out. For others, it's a little more serious. Our Christina Guessferd spoke with a UVM psychology professor about how to recognize for Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

Waking up in the dark can dramatically bring down people living with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Psychologists say day-length is the strongest predictor of how a person living with SAD feels on any given day, above and beyond any weather-related variables like temperature, wind speed, cloud cover, and the sun's brightness.

People with SAD may have felt a whole lot better earlier this week when it was sunny and nearly 50 degrees -- a little taste of spring. But on mornings like Thursday, waking up to darkness, rain or snow can make it tough to keep your spirits up.

University of Vermont psychology professor Kelly Rohan says a persons activity level is key to changing their mood. "Stay in your routines, keep seeing people, keep engaging in hobbies, interests, doing things that are fun, seek out your natural anti-depressants, and be consistent in those," she said.

Rohan says people living with SAD can really benefit from staying as active and social as possible.

Rohan and her team at UVM are researching how Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, or CBT, can treat seasonal depression. The study compares the effectiveness of CBT to another treatment, light therapy.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is a form of talk therapy that's designed to change the way patients approach negative thoughts.

This week, her 87 patients told her their mood was extremely elevated on Monday, when the region got a taste of spring with blue skies and higher temps. But the next day, the gloomy, colder weather started creeping back in. She says those fluctuations can put people's moods on a rollercoaster.

"I think it's rough when the weather swings as dramatically as it's been swinging for people with Seasonal Affective Disorder, in particular. They feel like they're in spring one day, and the next day it's back to winter. It's really hard to just go up and down. We would hope for a more even ride. Unfortunately, Mother Nature does not normally cooperate, especially here in Vermont, where we are all over the map as we make this transition," said Rohan.

She says it's too early in the five-year study to draw many conclusions from her findings, but that her research is clear that CBT is a better long-term solution to seasonal depression than light therapy.

But she says light does play an important role in SAD symptoms. Rohan says SAD sufferers will likely start to feel relief from those symptoms by the end of March or early April.