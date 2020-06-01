Public awareness campaign seeks to prevent financial abuse

A group working to prevent the financial exploitation of New Hampshire’s elderly residents has launched a statewide public awareness campaign to connect victims and those at risk with trusted sources of help.

The New Hampshire Financial Abuse Specialty Team was created in 2013 and includes representatives from several state agencies, financial institutions and advocacy groups.

Its new campaign is called “Stay Connected NH” and includes TV and radio ads.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says financial exploitation is a growing threat in New Hampshire, and that raising awareness is crucial.

