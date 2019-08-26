Public can weigh in on future of road to Killington

A public meeting is planned for next week to discuss what the road to the Killington ski area will look like in future years.

The Killington Pico Area Association is holding a meeting on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Rutland Herald reports that Interim Town Planner Preston Bristow says he expects the town of Killington to grow in the coming years, particularly along Killington Road. He says the road currently needs to be upgraded to handle the expected traffic.

He says people have also talked about adding streetlights, crosswalks, cut-outs for buses and travel lanes.

Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth says the plan will take six months to a year to create and allow the town to apply for state and federal grants.

