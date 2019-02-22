Public comment period to end for young forest project

The federal government says people have until April 1 to file any objections to a 15-year plan to increase the amount of young forest in the Green Mountain National Forest.

The plan involves harvesting 15,000 acres of timber so that 5 to 10 percent of the forest growth is up to 9 years old.

The project is intended to improve habitat for neotropical migrant songbirds and other wildlife species that thrive in young forests.

U.S. Forest Service planner Jay Strand tells The Rutland Herald the plan was adjusted to decrease the number of logging roads needed after the public comment period ended last year.

He says people had concerns about soil and water quality.

The timber harvests will take place on adjacent parcels over time.

