Public forum to discuss plans for the closed College of St. Joseph's

Community members will be getting together to discuss the future of Rutland along with the College of St. Joseph's campus Wednesday night.

The open house aims to explain what organizers are calling a national trend of innovation hubs.

The college is exploring a new partnership with Vermont Innovation Commons which is a Burlington-based company that calls itself a launching pad for entrepreneurs.

Their business plans includes non-degree training programs and professional advancement that benefits local employers.

The company will share more about the plan Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Giorgetti Library on the campus.

In March, the school announced they would be closing in the spring.