Public hearing Wednesday for Vermont hospital expansion

Vermont officials will be holding a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed addition to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Ronald Read Pavilion would be four stories, more than 25,000-square-feet and house new operating rooms, an equipment sterilization room and administrative offices.

The new building would be located between the Main Hospital and the Richards Building.

The public hearing will be held in the Select Board Meeting Room in the Brattleboro Municipal Building.

The project will cost $22.7 million and is not expected to increase the number of existing hospital patients or staff requirements.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)