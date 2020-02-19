Public hearing Wednesday on retention of six judges

A public hearing is being held on whether six Vermont Superior Court judges should keep their posts for another term.

The hearing before the legislature's Joint Committee on Judicial Retention takes place Wednesday in room 11 of the Statehouse at 6 p.m.

The judges up for review are David Barra, Michael Harris, Katherine Hayes, Martin Maley, John Valente and Thomas Walsh.

People who want to testify may sign up to speak beginning at 6:30 p.m.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/19/2020 6:00:19 AM (GMT -5:00)