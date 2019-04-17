Public hearing on proposed abortion amendment

Vermont House lawmakers will hear your thoughts on an amendment to the state constitution to protect the right to an abortion Wednesday evening.

The Senate passed the proposal earlier this month.

The House Committee on Human Services will hold the hearing from 5 to 7 p.m.

Even if the House approves the amendment, there are several more steps. The elected Legislature in 2020 would need to approve it a second time, and, if passed, it would go before voters in a statewide referendum.