Public hearing on code of ethics for state government

A Vermont legislative committee is holding a public hearing to gather input on the state code of ethics for state government.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, March 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vermont Law School.

Sen. Jeannette White, a Democrat and chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Government Operations, says, "Trust in government is an essential part of preserving our democracy and is always a goal of ours."

She says the committee is happy to hear about people's experiences, concerns and suggestions.

3/9/2020 6:00:25 AM (GMT -4:00)