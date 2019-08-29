Officials meet to discuss impacts of proposed SNAP benefit changes

Vermont officials and hunger nonprofit groups will meet Thursday to go over the potential impacts of President Trump's proposed changes to food stamp eligibility requirements.

The Trump administration wants to change the way states determine who qualifies for federal SNAP benefits to save money and close what they call a loophole in the program that allows some states to give benefits to those who would not otherwise be eligible.

Vermont officials say they expect thousands of households could lose food stamp benefits because of this.

The Advisory Council on Child Poverty and Strengthening Families will host the hearing Thursday at 1:35 p.m. at the Statehouse.