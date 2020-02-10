Statewide public hearings to be held on FY2021 budget

Vermont lawmakers are seeking public input on next years budget.

Meetings will take place Monday at several locations including Barre City, Morrisville, Rutland City, St. Johnsbury, St. Albans, and Winooski. The hearings go from 6 - 7 p.m.

Another hearing in Springfield will go from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

• Barre City: Downstreet Housing and Community Development, 22

Keith Ave, Suite 100

• Dorset: Dorset Town Office, 112 Mad Tom Road, East Dorset

• Morrisville: People’s Academy High School, Auditorium, top of

Copley Avenue

• Rutland City: Rutland Public Schools, Longfellow School Building,

Board Room

• St. Johnsbury: St. Johnsbury House, main dining room, 1207 Main

St.

• St. Albans City: St. Albans City School, Library, 29 Bellows Street

• Winooski: Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), 10

East Allen Street (follow the signs when entering the building)

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

• Bennington: Bennington College, Center for the Advancement of

Pubic Action (CAPA), One College Drive (to be recorded for later

airing)

• Springfield: Springfield Town Hall, 96 Main Street, 3rd floor

Conference Room (Selectmen’s Hall