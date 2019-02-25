Public hearings Monday on Vermont state budget

Your local lawmakers want to hear from you Monday. The Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations want to know what you think of Governor Phil Scott's proposed state budget for 2020.

They are organizing public meetings across the state at six different locations:

Morrisville: People's Academy High School Auditorium from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Rutland City: Longfellow School Building from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

St. Johnsbury: St. Johnsbury House Main dining room from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

St. Albans City: St. Albans City School, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Winooski: Community College of Vermont, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Springfield: Springfield Town Hall from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

The Committees will take public testimony, but you can also offer private comments at the end of these meetings. Click here for more information.