Public hearings on vision for Vermont mental health care

An open discussion Tuesday was aimed at improving the state's mental health care system.

The public forum held at the Howard Center in Burlington was the third discussion the Department of Mental Health has hosted this year.

The goal is to communicate a 10-year vision of the mental health care system in Vermont.

The state says traveling and hearing from Vermonters will help solidify its vision.

"If we can all galvanize behind a vision for Vermont's system of care and also articulate the actions, plans and strategies to get us there, then we can really implement something that will serve the future of generations of Vermonters to come," said Sarah Squirrell, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

The department will host two more forums in August-- one in Randolph and one in Brattleboro. Click here for all the details.