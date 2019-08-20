Public hearings push gun ordinance vote in Essex

More than ten years after the accidental shooting death of a St. Michael's professor, the Essex selectboard is looking to change the town's current gun laws.

On Monday night, they heard from the community regarding changes they wrote to the town’s firearms discharge ordinance, which hasn’t been revised in 24 years.

The selectboard received pushback regarding their proposal to require people with shooting ranges in the backyard to register with the town.

Board members proposed making the registry of outdoor shooting ranges publicly available.

The redacted ordinance also states that all ranges must have warning signs that meet National Rifle Association guidelines posted at 100 feet intervals along the entire perimeter of the facility. Failure to do so would result in penalties.

Many target shooters who showed up to the meeting said that’s an infringement on their privacy and Second Amendment rights.

“This isn't right. It's my property and that's what I shoot on,” said one man.

Another man claimed the regulation is a violation of the Vermont Constitution.

"No one person, family or group is to be singled out for more benefits of government over another,” he said. “You guys are painting a red scarlet letter on my back as a target shooter.”

Under the new law, target shooters would also be required to sign a waiver stating they will abide by safety regulations and will ensure all bullets fired will be contained to their property.

To Mia Watson, whose grandfather John Reiss died after being hit by a stray bullet in September 2008, this amendment is necessary but long overdue.

"I was 18 years old and starting my first year of college when my grandfather died. I'm now 29 and we're just now doing something to try to prevent this tragedy from happening again,” she said.

Reiss was a retired St. Michael’s College professor.

He was eating dinner with his wife when a bullet ripped through the window, hit him in the chest and killed him. A jury found Reiss’ neighbor, 40-year-old Joseph McCarthy, guilty. Prosecutors said McCarthy was reckless in setting up the range in his backyard.

Selectboard Chair Elaine Haney says she wants to make sure the board addresses noise and safety complaints from residents, while still protecting hunters and target shooters’ rights and lifestyles.

At their meeting on Sept. 9, the Selectboard will also discuss whether to limit when and where people can shoot in public places.