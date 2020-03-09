Public hearings this month on deer, moose

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to attend one of several public hearings being held this month on deer and moose.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will talk about the results of the 2019 deer season and next fall's hunt. Officials also want public input on the deer and the proposed moose hunt in northeastern Vermont.

The hearings are scheduled for March 19 at St. Johnsbury Academy; March 23 at Middlebury Union Middle School; and March 24 at the Williamstown Middle High School. Only deer will be discussed at the final meeting on March 26 at the Putney Central School.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/8/2020 3:14:55 PM (GMT -4:00)