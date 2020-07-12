Public input sought on draft code of ethics for Vermont

The Vermont State Ethics Commission is seeking public input on a draft code of ethics for elected and public officials. Two legislative bills asked the panel to submit a draft to the Legislature, which it plans to do in the fall. The commission says more than 40 states have adopted ethics codes by statute and Vermont has no ethics code in law. Provisions in the draft address conflicts of interest, preferential treatment, use of confidential or non-public information, whistleblower protections for ethics complaints, and other issues.

7/12/2020 9:40:41 AM (GMT -4:00)