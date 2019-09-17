Public invited to discuss Vermont's medical aid in dying law

At the end of this month, you can take part in a discussion about a Vermont law that allows some terminally ill patients to decide when they die.

On Monday, Sept. 30, you can learn more about the state's Patient Choice and Control at End of Life Act, also called Act 39. Act 39 gives eligible Vermonters with terminal diseases the option to get a prescription that will end their lives sooner. That requires input from a Vermont-licensed physician. Eligible patients must have an incurable and irreversible disease with a prognosis of about six months to live.

The discussion will be at the Putney Meadows Common Room at 17 Carol Brown Way from 5-7 p.m. It will be led by local health and hospice leaders. You're invited to ask questions and share stories.