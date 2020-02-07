Public invited to meet Vermont State Police puppy

The public is invited to meet the Vermont State Police's new K-9 member, named Loki.

The 10-week-old Plott hound puppy and her handler will be at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Friday morning and the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston on Friday afternoon.

The Vermont State Police spokesman says visitors will get a chance to pet and take photos of Loki from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Cedar Creek room of the Statehouse and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the front entryway of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston.

