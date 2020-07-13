Public invited to participate in lake watershed meetings

Vermonters are invited to participate in three online presentations this month on an action plan to improve waterways and reduce phosphorus pollution for part of Lake Champlain watershed from Ferrisburg to Swanton.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting the meetings on the collaborative plan for the area that includes the Lake Champlain Islands, Malletts and St. Albans bays and Burlington and Shelburne.

It says the plan covers current water quality issues; strategies to protect and improve local waterways; tactics to prevent and reduce phosphorus pollution from entering the lake; and funding and technical assistance for projects that help restore local waterways like tree planting along shorelines.

The presentations take place Wednesday, July 20 and July 29.

7/12/2020 1:40:46 PM (GMT -4:00)