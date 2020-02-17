Public invited to weigh in on Forest Service project

The public is invited to weigh in on an environmental assessment of a proposed U.S. Forest Service project on 71,000 acres in southern Vermont near the Somerset Reservior.

The land is mostly in Dover, Glastenbury, Searsburg, Somerset, Stratton, Wilmington and Woodford.

The Forest Service says the proposal includes activities to improve wildlife and fish habitat, restore soil and water conditions, increase recreation and scenery viewing opportunities, and improve the trail and road network.

Written comments will be accepted until March 16.

