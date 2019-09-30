Public invited to weigh in on conservation of Northeast Kingdom lands

In a couple of weeks, you have a chance to protect the lands you love and share how you think they could be used effectively for conservation.

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation are hosting a forum.

They will talk about several areas in the Northeast Kingdom: the Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area, Black Turn Brook State Forest and Averill Mountain Wildlife Management Area, primarily in the towns of Norton and Holland.

You can give input about how the lands may get used for sustainability.

The public meeting at Brighton Elementary School is Wed., Oct. 16 from 6-8 p.m. You can also submit written comments to the departments through Nov. 15.

Click here to read the draft plan and for more information on the meeting and where you can send written comments.