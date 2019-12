We expect an update on the shutting down of the Yankee Nuclear power plant later Thursday as a public meeting is being held in Brattleboro.

Along with updates, the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will talk about possible changes within the panel's responsibilities.

The plan is to demolish the plant in just a few years.

Thursday's meeting is from 6-9 p.m. in the Brattleboro Area Middle School Multi-Purpose Room.