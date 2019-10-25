Public meeting held on F-35 noise impact

While the debate is over, the conversation continues on how to help people who have to live with the noise of the fighter jets.

Burlington International Airport and the FAA have come up with what they think are some sound options.

Since the announcement of the F-35s several years ago, advocates and protesters have made their voices heard. That's was still the case on Thursday night at the airport.

"I don't think we need them in a populated area," Burlington resident Collie Chambers said.

"No, I'm not really opposed to them," South Burlington resident Chuck Opferman said.

Airport and FAA officials answered questions from the public about the noise exposure maps with a focus on those living in the zone considered unsuitable for living.

"We want to hear from property owners and folks in the area," Burlington International Airport's Nick Longo said. "Right now, there are three major programs that we are offering which give the homeowner different options."

Those programs include sound insulation where the airport will get money to pay for insulated doors and windows for your home.

The second is to purchase assurance, which means the airport will buy your house and resell it with the insolated doors and windows.

The third option is that they will help you sell your house by setting a fair market value and then filling the gap if it sells for less.

The response from homeowners was mixed.

"Find out what kind of plans they are going to have for noise abatement," South Burlington resident Bruce Bevins said.

"It affects my neighborhood, I want to know the latest information of what's going on," Chambers said.

"I'm open-minded to all of it because I'm not sure what's going to happen," Opferman said.

As homeowners asked questions, protestors made sure they were seen and heard.

While the jets aren't going anywhere, you still have a month to offer input on how the money is spent.

There is still a lot of work to do before we actually implement this including getting FAA federal approval on these programs

Leaders from Wisconsin were in Burlington to see how we're handling the F-35s.

State representatives and local leaders from Madison, Wisconsin spent the week here talking to people negatively impacted by the fighter jets.

They were joined by protesters at the airport and expressed their opposition to the jets.

The Air National Guard is considering Madison as a future site for the next batch of F-35s.

"So I'm here to really see what is that significant negative impact and what do the people who live here have to say," Wisconsin State Representative Chris Taylor said.

The representatives from Wisconsin are traveling back to Madison on Thursday.