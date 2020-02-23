Public meeting on community broadband in Northeast Kingdom

The public is invited to attend a meeting next week on a proposal for a Northeast Kingdom community broadband project. The Caledonian Record reports that on Town Meeting Day next month, residents in St. Johnsbury and 26 other towns in northeastern Vermont will be asked to vote on whether their community should join the NEK Community Broadband communications union district. The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 142 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury.

