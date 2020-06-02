Public radio executive chosen to lead Bennington College

A longtime media executive has been chosen to be the next president of Bennington College.

Laura Walker served as president and chief executive officer of New York Public Radio for 23 years before stepping down last year. The Bennington Banner reports that she currently serves on the President’s Council at Wesleyan University and holds fellowships at the Yale School of Management. She will succeed interim president Isabel Roche, who took over after Mariko Silver stepped down in July 2019.

The college says Walker will start as president elect on July 1 and become president in the beginning of August.

