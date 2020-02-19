Purrier back home in Franklin County before Olympic push

It's a week of rest for a Vermont runner who recently set a new American record. Elle Purrier flew into Burlington International Airport Sunday night, a little over a week since becoming the fastest American woman ever to run the indoor mile.

Back home in Berkshire, she's enjoying friends and family before heading back to Boston to prepare for the outdoor season and a run at the Olympics.

Purrier has been the talk of the running world since her record-setting run in New York City. While the Richford High School graduate is taking it easy this week, next week she'll start training a little harder with her New Balance teammates in Boston.

After racing in April and May, it'll be on to the Olympic trials at the end of June in Eugene, Oregon. She's not sure what distance she'll be focusing on yet. For now, she has been the focus across the nation, appearing as a guest on podcasts and in running publications. They'e finding out what locals have known for a long time, Purrier's just a farm girl from a small town in Vermont making good.

"We all have to come from somewhere, right? And I just happen to come from Vermont and I think some of my upbringing has definitely had a big impact on some of my successes. But it is pretty cool to see the story. I feel like farmers deserve a lot more headlines, and positive ones at that, so it's pretty cool to be a part of that," Purrier said.

Last weekend Purrier finished fourth in the 1500 at the USATF Indoor National Championships in New Mexico.

Purrier's coach at New Balance is Mark Coogan. A former Olympian, Coogan worked at Dartmouth College for several years coaching Abbey D'Agostino to seven NCAA Championships.

