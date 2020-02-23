Purrier is Boston bound

This week, a Vermont athlete is ready to start her run for a possible Olympic bid.

Montgomery native, Elle Purrier returns to Boston and her New Balance teammates tomorrow. Purrier, who recently became the fastest American woman to run the indoor mile, will prepare for the outdoor track season.

The season culminates at the end of June with the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Thanks to social media, we can all follow Purrier on her journey. Her Instagram page, Elle runs for her life, is filled with photos of her races and her workouts including one that shows just how strong she is.

"It's just funny, because I look like I've been in the gym a long time, but I really haven't. I've always been like a stronger girl, just growing up on the farm and everything. So, I think that's just carried with me all these years and now I'm starting to incorporate more training in the gym and doing weights," says Purrier.

Elle spent her week off resting and relaxing with friends and family. She had been training in Arizona during the indoor season.