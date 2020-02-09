Purrier sets American record in the women's indoor mile

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCAX) Montgomery, Vermont native and Richford High School graduate, Elle Purrier set an American record in the women's indoor one mile on Saturday at the Millrose Games.

"Honestly, I'm still just trying to soak it in. It hasn't really hit me yet," Purrier told letsrun.com. "I'm really excited and I'm really proud. I've been working really hard and I'm really thankful for everyone that's supported me."

Purrier's time of 4:16.85 broke Mary Tabb’s record of 4:20:50 set in 1982. It's the second fastest time ever recorded by a woman in the indoor one mile.

The world record is 4:13:31 and was set in 2016 by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba.