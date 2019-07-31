Push to rebrand Burlington to attract tourists

It's all about the branding and getting people to spend their money in Burlington. So some are asking the question: How do you see the Queen City?

A group of Burlington hotel owners and the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce are kicking off a new tourism campaign. They hope to brand Burlington the same way other New England cities, like Portland, have done.

Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin profiled this push to bring more tourism dollars to our area. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what she learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Lamdin's story in Seven Days.