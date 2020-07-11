Putney man in jail for a number of charges

A man is in jail Saturday morning for a multitude of charges.

According to a press release, police responded to a report of a threatening call last night around 8 pm in Putney.

Upon investigation, police found 27 year-old Thomas Williams of Putney sent several threatening texts to multiple people, including intent to harm them, burglarize their residence and burn it down.

Witnesses say Williams was seen speeding away from the residence.

Police later found that Williams had kicked in two doors at the home, and struck a parked vehicle.

Officers determined that he was operating a vehicle over the legal limit.

Williams is charged with Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Domestic Assault in the presence of a child, Unlawful Mischief, Burglary and Criminal Threatening.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.