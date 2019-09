A Putney man is under arrest after police say he pointed a loaded gun at another person.

Maynard Harpin, 60, is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say Harpin pulled a 9 mm handgun out during a dispute on Locust Lane in Putney.

He's due in court on Sept. 9.