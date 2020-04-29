Quarantine lifted at Plattsburgh senior apartment complex

The mandatory quarantine on a senior apartment building in Plattsburgh has been lifted.

The Russell H. Barnard Apartments building is home to 70 people over the age of 50.

It was put under a mandatory quarantine by the Clinton County Health Department at the beginning of April after five tenants tested positive for the coronavirus.

A week later, Lakeview Towers Apartments next-door-- also a Plattsburgh Housing Authority senior living apartment-- was quarantined after its first confirmed case. Lakeview plans to lift that quarantine on Friday.

The Plattsburgh Housing Authority says if they feel it's necessary, the building will go back into quarantine.