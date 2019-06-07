Quebec motorcyclist dies in NH crash

A Quebec man has died in a motorcycle crash in the White Mountains.

It happened Thursday around 2 p.m. on Route 16 in Pinkham Notch. New Hampshire State Police say Norman Groleau, 71, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, went over a steep embankment in an area near the Jackson town line. Authorities say it took emergency crews about 45 minutes to get him. He was taken to the hospital in Conway and then airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

State Police say they were notified Friday that Groleau died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Troop F: 603-846-3333.