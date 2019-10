A Quebec woman is accused of driving drunk on Interstate 87 with three kids in the car.

It happened on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. in Beekmantown.

Police say they pulled over Johanne Boisclair, 41, of Lasalle, for not staying in her lane.

She refused to take a blood test and is charged with three counts of felony aggravated DWI under Leandra's law.

The kids in the car were 9, 11 and 13.