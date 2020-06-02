Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival canceled this summer

The Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival has been cancelled for the first time in its 40-year history.

The festival usually runs every year on Father's Day weekend. It was initially rescheduled to September, but officials now say it will be canceled because they could not run it in a safe manner.

“The health and safety of our visitors, vendors, entertainers, balloonists, landowners and volunteers is always our highest priority and this difficult decision was made with their well-being foremost in our minds,” Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce executive director PJ Skehan said in a statement. “We fully support our Governor’s measures to combat COVID–19. While we are disappointed to have to make this decision, we believe it is not possible to run our event in a safe manner this year."

They say they are confident they'll be back next year.