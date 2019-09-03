Quechee golf course postpones goose hunt

A planned goose hunt at a golf course in Quechee has been postponed.

Tuesday morning there where no geese visible at the Quechee Club's Lakelands course, but club officials say dozens of resident Canada geese have become a nuisance. A hunt was planned for Tuesday morning to cull the population, however, some local residents voiced their opposition to that plan.

Golf course officials tell WCAX News the hunt was postponed to re-evaluate all of the options to control the population.

According to Fish and Wildlife officials, licensed hunters in Vermont are allowed to take up to eight geese a day between Sept. 1 and 25 as a way to manage the state's resident Canada goose population.